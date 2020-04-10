Some African countries could hit coronavirus peak in weeks: WHO

UN health body urges African countries to urgently increase testing and warns the virus' peak is near.
Although Africa accounts for a fraction of global cases of the disease, its countries are feeling the economic impact [Baz Ratner/Reuters]
Some African countries could see a peak in coronavirus cases in the coming weeks, and testing should be urgently increased in the region, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.
"During the last four days, we can see that the numbers have already doubled," Michel Yao, the WHO Africa programme manager for emergency response, told a media teleconference on Thursday. Read more >>