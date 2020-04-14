Sofia Shapatava says 'tennis may not survive' coronavirus pandemic as she starts petition calling for financial help

Sofia Shapatava
(CNN) - Sofia Shapatava earned $2,900 in the first three months of the year. Now there is no money coming in. She used to travel the world. But now she is stuck in her home city, living with her parents and wondering whether she will ever play tennis professionally again.
There isn't much of a vista for Shapatava to enjoy during lockdown from her mum and dad's four-bedroom house in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi. There is no garden or yard to calm the soul, just a parking spot.
"All you can do is stick your head out of a window," she told CNN Sport via Skype.
The longer the 31-year-old is confined, the more her perspective changes. Time passes at snail's pace for a tennis player who cannot play. Slow-moving days allow for questions to swirl around a restless mind, the anxiety and doubts increasing with intensity each passing day.
Coronavirus has already significantly affected the world No. 375 and with professional tennis not expected to resume until at least June 7, her financial situation will only worsen. Read more >>