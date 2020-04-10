Friday, April 10, 2020
Smoking weed and coronavirus: Even occasional use raises risk of Covid-19 complications
By Sandee LaMotte, CNN
(CNN)If you're smoking weed to ease your stress during the coronavirus pandemic, experts say it's time to think twice.
Smoking marijuana, even occasionally, can increase your risk for more severe complications from Covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
"What happens to your airways when you smoke cannabis is that it causes some degree of inflammation, very similar to bronchitis, very similar to the type of inflammation that cigarette smoking can cause," said pulmonologist Dr. Albert Rizzo, chief medical officer for the American Lung Association. "Now you have some airway inflammation and you get an infection on top of it. So, yes, your chance of getting more complications is there."