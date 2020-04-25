Six new coronavirus symptoms just officially added to CDC list. What are they?

It doesn’t take long for mild coronavirus symptoms to turn serious. These virtual reality images show how the virus can invade the lungs and kill. BY THE NEW YORK TIMES
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has tripled the number of coronavirus symptoms it lists on its website.
The federal organization previously listed fever, cough and shortness of breath as symptoms of COVID-19. The CDC has added six additional symptoms as people “have had a wide range of symptoms reported,” it says on its website.
New symptoms for the disease now include “chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell,” the CDC said. Read more >>