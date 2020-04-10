‘Silent spreaders’: Almost a third of infected kids under 9 are asymptomatic

A family wear face masks to protect themselves from the coronavirus, March 18, 2020. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)
Almost a third of children under the age of nine infected with the coronavirus are asymptomatic carriers of the disease, or so-called “silent spreaders,” according to a breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by age, published by the Health Ministry on the eve of Passover.
According to the report in the 0-9 age group, 27% of children infected with the virus show no symptoms whatsoever, raising concern among Health Ministry officials regarding the potential of that age group to spread the disease. The figure compares with 7% asymptomatic in the 20-29 age group; 4% among 50-59 year olds; and 7% in the 70-79 age group. Read more >>