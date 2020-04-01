Should you wear a homemade face mask?

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
While medical face masks should be reserved for health professionals battling the coronavirus amid a shortage of protective equipment, some experts are saying others should consider improvising their own mask.
“Cover your face with cloth — however you want to do that,” Shan Soe-Lin, a lecturer at the Yale Jackson Institute for Global Affairs, told The New York Times. “Cover your face pretty thoroughly from your mouth to your nose to prevent large aerosol droplets coming out or going in.”
New data showing as many as 25 percent of those infected are asymptomatic has led the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reconsider advising the public not to wear masks, the Times reported.