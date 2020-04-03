Shenzhen becomes first Chinese city to ban eating cats and dogs

Most Chinese people don't actually consume dogs and cats and never plan to.
It comes after the coronavirus outbreak was linked to wildlife meat, prompting Chinese authorities to ban the trade and consumption of wild animals.
Shenzhen went a step further, extending the ban to dogs and cats. The new law will come into force on 1 May.
Thirty million dogs a year are killed across Asia for meat, says Humane Society International (HSI).
However, the practice of eating dog meat in China is not that common - the majority of Chinese people have never done so and say they don't want to.
"Dogs and cats as pets have established a much closer relationship with humans than all other animals, and banning the consumption of dogs and cats and other pets is a common practice in developed countries and in Hong Kong and Taiwan," the Shenzhen city government said, according to a Reuters report.
"This ban also responds to the demand and spirit of human civilization." Read more >>