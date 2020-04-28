Scientists Warn Hurricanes Slowed Down By Global Warming Are More Destructive

This satellite image obtained from NOAA/RAMMB Hurricane Dorian as it sits over the Bahamas Photo: NOAA/RAMMB / HO
By Inigo Monzon
A team of environmental scientists warned that global warming is causing hurricanes to move slower. Although this may seem like a good thing, the scientists noted that it could actually make hurricanes more destructive.
The new study was led by a researcher from Princeton University. It was published in the journal Science Advances.
The researchers carried out the study using meteorological data collected on hurricanes since the 1950s. Through their data, they were able to identify the direct correlation between the rising CO2 levels in the atmosphere due to increasing global temperatures and the behavior of hurricanes. Read more >>