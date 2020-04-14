Scientists Have Reported The First Case Of The Coronavirus Spreading From A Dead Body

“We need to take care of the people who take care of the dead,” one pathologist said.
Medical personnel move a deceased patient to a refrigerated truck. Angela Weiss / Getty Images
By Dan Vergano
Thailand is reporting the first fatal case of the novel coronavirus being transmitted from a dead patient to a medical examiner, a finding that experts say adds to safety concerns for morgue and funeral home workers amid the global pandemic.
“This is the first report on COVID-19 infection and death among medical personnel in a Forensic Medicine unit,” said a Journal of Forensic and Legal Medicine study released on Sunday.
"The disinfection procedure used in operation rooms might be applied in pathology/forensic units too," wrote the authors, Won Sriwijitalai of the RVT Medical Center in Bangkok and Viroj Wiwanitkit of China's Hainan Medical University. "At present, there is no data on the exact number of COVID-19 contaminated corpses since it is not a routine practice to examine for COVID-19 in dead bodies in Thailand."