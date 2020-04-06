Sands: Govt. preparing for wider community testing

Health Minister Dr Duane Sands providing an update to Parliament last week. (photo credit: BIS/Kemuel Stubbs)
Bahamas’ case fatality rate at 17.2 percent; global projection is four percent.
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — As The Bahamas undergoes a “surge” of COVID-19 cases that have yet to peak, Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands said today the government is exploring the introduction of wider testing at a community level.
To date, over 300 people have been tested.
There have been 29 confirmed cases and five deaths, giving The Bahamas a case fatality rate of over 17 percent — four times higher the projected global CFR rate.
“We are exploring the introducing of rapid testing,” Sands advised Parliament.
“The first step in the process requires in-country validation of the rapid serological testing.
“Once this validation is completed, wider screening for COVID-19 at the community level will commence.”
The Bahamas has more than 10,000 rapid test kits in-country, Sands announced.