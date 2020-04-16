Sands’ blood donors appeal extends to GB

BLOOD DONORS NEEDED – Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands told The Freeport News on (Tuesday, April 14) that the appeal he made for blood donors in the House of Assembly last week Wednesday (April 8), was also extended to Grand Bahama residents.
By FN Reporter Jaimie Smith
With the total count of COVID-19 positive cases for The Bahamas at 49 and 712 persons in quarantine, Sands appealed to Bahamians to "please donate blood."
He advised residents that coming out of the five-day lockdown, which began on Wednesday, April 8 and ended Tuesday, April 14, "it (blood) is vitally needed throughout the country." Read more >>