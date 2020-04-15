San Salvador’S Satellite Scare

Satellite wreckage
Tribune Senior Reporter
A satellite that crash landed in San Salvador on Sunday, puzzling and scaring residents, was brought down by its manufacturer as part of a coordinated event.
Delvin Major, Air Accident Investigation Authority chief investigator, confirmed the object was an internet and communication balloon satellite. “It had reached the end of its useful life and battery depletion and was brought down intentionally by the operator where it was picked up by a boat,” he said.
The descent was coordinated with air traffic control and a crew was hired to retrieve it. The company operating the satellite is called Loon, a Google affiliate which partners with mobile network operators to expand the reach of their LTE services.