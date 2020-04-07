Tuesday, April 7, 2020
Royal Bahamas Defence Force Gives Gift of Life
Coral Harbour Base, 05 APR. ‘20 (RBDF): The Officers and Marines of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force are serious about the fight against COVID-19. In between the daily operational requirements and the assistance being rendered with the most recent Emergency Orders, some of the Force's members took the opportunity to donate blood on Friday past.
The Princess Margaret Hospitals' mobile blood bank was allowed onboard the Defence Force's Base where volunteers each donated a pint of blood. The hospital’s staff including Mr. Everette Miller, Blood bank supervisor; Mr. Glenville Roberts, Chief Phlebotomist; and Ms. Krystal Bain, Senior medical technologist were encouraged by the military force's gift of life.
As the Royal Bahamas Defence Force supports in the fight against COVID-19, the organization continues to protect the territorial integrity of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.