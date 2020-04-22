Quarantining in paradise! Prince Charles' goddaughter India Hicks shares snaps of lockdown life in the Bahamas

The couple share the sprawling white-washed home - which boasts a pool and sea views - with their sons Felix, 21, Amory, 19, Conrad, 16, and daughter Domino, 11, and Wesley, 22, (far right) who she adopted when he was 15, after his mother - a Bahamian waitress- sadly died
Prince Charles' goddaughter has shared a peek at her life a she isolates with her family at their home on the sun-soaked island of the Bahamas.
Aristocrat India Hicks, 51, who was a bridesmaid at the Prince's wedding to Diana and is 678th in line to the throne, was born in Lambeth, London, but moved to the Caribbean 23 years ago with long term partner David Flint Wood in 1996, before they welcomed their first child a year later.
The couple share the sprawling white-washed villa - which boasts a pool and sea views - with their sons Felix, 21, Amory, 19, Conrad, 16, and daughter Domino, 11, and Wesley, 22, who she adopted when he was 15, after his mother - a Bahamian waitress- sadly died.
And following the island's four-day-a-week lockdown, India has shared their glamorous life of al fresco meals cooked by her children, painting and homeschooling in their airy library room, beach walks and family games by the beach.