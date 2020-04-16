Thursday, April 16, 2020
Prominent scientists have bad news for the White House about coronavirus antibody tests
By Elizabeth Cohen, Senior Medical Correspondent
(CNN) - In a phone call last week, some of the nation's top scientists briefed White House officials about antibody testing, according to two doctors who were on the call.
Much of the news wasn't very good.
Antibody tests check to see if a person has previously been infected with Covid-19, an indication that they've had the virus and now could be immune to it.
The National Academy of Sciences' Standing Committee on Emerging Infectious Diseases and 21st Century Health Threats told members of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy there are issues with the availability and reliability of the antibody tests in the United States right now.
"In three words: Work in progress," said Dr. David Relman, a member of the National Academy of Sciences committee who was on the call.
There are several layers of issues with the antibody tests.