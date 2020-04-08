Princess Diana's former holiday home in the Bahamas is up for sale – see inside

The Princess of Wales holidayed in the Bahamas with Princes William and Harry.
By Chloe Best
holiday home where Princess Diana stayed with her sons Prince William and Prince Harry is up for sale for $12.5million (£10.1million). Casuarina Beach is a five-bedroom residence located in the Bahamas, and was owned by friends of the late Princess, who visited with her sons as part of a two-part holiday to Florida and the Bahamas in 1993.
Located within the gated community of Lyford Cay, it's easy to see why the Princess of Wales chose to stay at the property, as it offered the family peace and privacy with 180 feet of private beach for them to enjoy.