Princess Anne Opens Up About Her Lifetime as a Royal

The only daughter of Queen Elizabeth talks philanthropy, family, and royal change.
Princess Anne makes her arrival at the 1972 Women of the Year lunch in London. From Popperfoto/Getty Images.
The polished black Bentley parked outside the drab-looking concrete Camden Carers Centre stands out. You don’t often see a chauffeured limo parked in this particular neighborhood of North London, nor is it commonplace to see a royal. But as Princess Anne steps out of the car in a vibrant turquoise wool dress and navy blazer, her hair pinned up in her trademark chignon, curious passersby seem more interested in the police motorcade than the queen’s daughter.
Her entourage, consisting only of her lady-in-waiting and a close protection officer (CPO), is surprisingly small. The press rarely covers her engagements, but today there is a communications officer present to accompany Vanity Fair, invited to shadow the Princess Royal ahead of a rare sit-down interview at St James’s Palace, to mark her upcoming 70th birthday. Read more >>