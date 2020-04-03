Prince Charles opens new London coronavirus field hospital via videolink

Prince Charles
(CNN) - Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, opened a new coronavirus field hospital, NHS Nightingale, via videolink on Friday from his home in Scotland -- the first time a member of the British royal family has performed an opening ceremony remotely.
Charles, 71, described the construction of the new medical facility, which can provide support for several thousand patients with coronavirus, as a "spectacular and almost unbelievable feat."
"(It's) an example -- if ever one was needed -- of how the impossible could be made possible," he said via videolink. Read more >>