Prime Minister Minnis takes part in emergency CARICOM meeting on regional impact of COVID-19

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis and Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Hon. Darren Henfield participated in a Video-Conference Special Emergency Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) today, April 15, 2020 at the Office of the Prime Minister.
Prime Minister the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis was among Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Heads of Government who met today in an emergency meeting to specifically address the social and economic impact of COVID-19 on the region. The Ninth Special Emergency Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM was chaired by the Hon. Mia A. Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados and CARICOM chair, on Wednesday 15 April 2020. Prime Minister Minnis told regional Heads that in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, Caribbean countries must work even more closely together, especially in the areas of food security and the gradual and safe re-opening of the economy. Read more >>