Prime Minister: Food security, priority item

FOOD SECURITY – Food security for the most vulnerable in the country is a priority for the government, said Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis on Monday (April 27), during his communication in the House of Assembly.
Not only did the prime minister address the extension of the Emergency Order Powers, which will last until May 30, he also discussed the increase of food distribution, nationally.
“My government will do all that we can to protect the vulnerable in our society. This is a time for national solidarity. As previously announced, the government is appointing a National Food Committee, which will consult widely with many stakeholders in numerous fields. Read more >>