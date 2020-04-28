Tuesday, April 28, 2020

Polk doctor’s legacy shines through COVID-19 tragedy

Dr. Rudolph Dorsett

By Gary White

Dr. Rudolph Dorsett, a Bahamas native and retired physician, died April 3 at age 84. He is among 18 Polk County residents so far claimed by the pandemic.

As a retired physician, Dr. Rudolph Dorsett would have known that patients are not just figures on lists. Each number represents a unique life cut short, even if it was already nearing its end.

Dorsett’s life is one of those.

The Lakeland resident, who died April 3 at age 84, spent nearly three decades working as an internist and cardiologist with offices in Winter Haven and Bartow.  Read more >>
