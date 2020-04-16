Thursday, April 16, 2020
Polio Epidemic Hits Bahamas With Ban and Mandatory 14 Day Quarantine For Foreign Arrivals 1946. Polio Outbreak Causes Immunization of Entire Population 1964
In the early 20th century, few diseases were more dreaded, than the crippling infantile paralysis disease, called polio.
Polio, short for poliomyelitis, is an infectious disease caused by the poliovirus. In about 0.5 percent of cases, there is severe muscle weakness resulting in an inability to move and paralysis. Paralysis can occur in just a few hours to a few days. Death and long term disability usually resulted. Even for those who recovered, some life long disability was the unfortunate prevalent outcome.
The first successful demonstration of a polio vaccine came in 1950, with the use of a microscopic amount of the live virus, which people drank. This vaccine would not be approved for use in the United States.
In 1955, an inactivated polio vaccine, developed by Jonas Salk.
In 1961, the first widely used oral polio vaccine for commercial use was developed by Albert Sabin.