Police launch investigation into officers’ involvement in liquor store opening

COP says public will be made aware of the findings.
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle has ordered an investigation into the involvement of several police officers in the operation of liquor store in contravention of the emergency orders.
In a statement, the commissioner said he was aware that police officers were present on the property of liquor licenses premise.
“The commissioner is also aware of a video circulating on social media of an unmarked police vehicle of the premises of a liquor establishment,”
“The commissioner of police wished to inform the public that at this present time he has no authority to permit the sale of liquor by any establishment, nor did he sanctioned the presence of any police officer at any liquor licensed premises.
“The commissioner of police has directed the deputy commissioner of police, who has responsibility for discipline within the organization to immediately conduct an investigation into this matter, the results of which will be made public in due course.
