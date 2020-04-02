PM urges Family Islanders to take COVID-19 seriously

PM Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis
Minnis announced that there are now 21 confirmed cases of the virus in The Bahamas. These cases include 16 on New Providence, four on Grand Bahama and one on Bimini.
“Life in our Family Islands is very communal,” he said.
“We live close together. We visit each other. We share common struggles and take care of each other.
“But, during this crisis, Family Islanders must make changes. Only go out to purchase necessities. Only go out if you are an essential services worker.
“Do not assume that it is not in your community because no one has tested positive yet. Read more >>