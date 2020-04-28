PM reveals five-phase plan to reopen economy

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The government’s COVID-19 Coordinating Committee is drafting plans to gradually re-open the Bahamian economy in five phases, according to Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis.
Minnis said the National COVID-19 Coordinating Committee co-chaired by Dr Pearl McMillan, Chief Medical Officer and Matt Aubry, Executive Director of the Organisation for Responsible Governance (ORG), has been meeting regularly to provide recommendations on a full range of matters related to the pandemic.
The prime minister noted that the government has started to reopen small parts of the economy to allow Bahamians and residents to access hardware and auto- parts, among other items.