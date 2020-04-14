PM: Govt. to appoint food security taskforce

PM Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis
Cabinet reviewing rental assistance program, says Minnis.
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced in a national address on Monday the government will appoint a food security task force to ensure “every Bahamian and resident who needs food is provided with adequate” supply.
He called the initiative a “major and fundamental priority”.
While he did not name them, the prime minister said a chairperson will be appointed to head the taskforce.
“The Ministry of Health knew that due to the COVID-19 pandemic there would be a need for the government to facilitate access to food and food supplies to our population already at risk for food insecurity and hunger,” Minnis said.
“Additionally, these measures were also needed to help those at-risk for hunger due to loss of income and employment. Read more >>