PM calls on all available healthcare workers, volunteers to join COVID-19 fight

PM Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis
Fifty-nurses out of healthcare system in quarantine.
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — With some 50 nurses in quarantine due to potential exposure, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis yesterday called on all available medical professionals to help the government in the fight against COVID-19.
The United Nations has designated the pandemic as the greatest global crisis since World War II.
“On the frontline of our citizen army fighting COVID-19 are doctors, nurses, medical technologists, hospital and clinic workers and others,” Minnis said during a press conference on Wednesday.
“Let me be very clear and to the point; so far more than 50 healthcare workers have had to be taken out of the system because of exposure to the virus.
“On behalf of all of us, I thank every health care worker throughout our country.
“I know firsthand what they are going through.
“I understand the stress and the anxiety.
"But, I want them to know that we will win this battle and that we are getting them every resource possible to win this fight."