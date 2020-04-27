Monday, April 27, 2020

PM appoints COVID-19 Economic Recovery Committee

PM Dr. Hubert Minnis

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has appointed a 14-member Economic Recovery Committee to be led by acting Financial Secretary Marlon Johnson and businessman Ken Kerr of Providence Advisors.

According to a statement, the public-private Committee will make recommendations to the Cabinet on the long-term economic recovery of The Bahamas economy, including job-creation and stimulating small business recovery and development in response to COVID-19.

“The Committee will focus on restoring the macroeconomy; restarting a competitive business environment; economic diversification; tourism and transport; financial services and labour,” the statement continued.  Read more >>  View official statement >>
Posted by at
Labels: , , , ,