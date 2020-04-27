PM appoints COVID-19 Economic Recovery Committee

PM Dr. Hubert Minnis
According to a statement, the public-private Committee will make recommendations to the Cabinet on the long-term economic recovery of The Bahamas economy, including job-creation and stimulating small business recovery and development in response to COVID-19.
"The Committee will focus on restoring the macroeconomy; restarting a competitive business environment; economic diversification; tourism and transport; financial services and labour," the statement continued.