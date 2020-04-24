Friday, April 24, 2020
PLP task force call for gradual COVID-19 testing of up to 10 percent of population
By Royston Jones Jr.
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) COVID-19 Task Force today urged the government to increase testing for COVID-19 with an aim to capture at least one percent of the population and gradually increase to 10 percent — around 40,000 people.
It said manpower and financial resources allocated for both molecular PCR testing and serological or rapid testing must be increased in order to gauge the epidemiology of the virus.
According to the task force, it should be the goal of health officials to test one percent of the population — around 4,000 people — and gradually increase to 10 percent of 40,000 people.
“This may seem ambitious, but it is necessary if we wish to position ourselves to open the economy in the near future,” the PLP task force said.
The task force also recommended additional training in sample collection for all healthcare professionals involved in the process to limit false negatives, and improve the overall accuracy of the exercise.