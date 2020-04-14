Tuesday, April 14, 2020
Plastic bag bans reversed: States, cities, stores are suddenly banning reusable bags during coronavirus
By Nathan Bomey - USA TODAY
Plastic bags – which had been subject to bans in certain cities, states and stores because of their environmental impact – are seeing a sudden resurgence during the coronavirus pandemic.
Fearing the spread of the virus on reusable bags, lawmakers throughout the country have taken steps in recent weeks to usher plastic bags back into stores and ban reusable bags, at least temporarily.
In recent years, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Maine, New York, Oregon, and Vermont have taken steps to ban single-use plastic bags in one form or another. Many local municipalities also have implemented bans or restrictions.
