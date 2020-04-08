Peter Nygard: Fashion mogul's offices raided by FBI in sex trafficking investigation

Ten women have filed a lawsuit claiming Mr Nygard raped them at 'pamper parties'
A sign featuring a picture of Peter Nygard outside his Times Square headquarters in New York City(AP)
By Graig Graziosi
Police and federal agents raided a building in Manhattan belonging to fashion mogul Peter Nygard on Tuesday morning as part of an investigation into sex trafficking.
The New York Times reported that law enforcement officials were seeking evidence for an investigation.
Mr Nygard is the chairman of Nygard International, a Canadian women’s fashion company.
The 78-year-old, who 10 women have recently accused of raping them at “pamper parties”, has been under investigation for the last five months by an FBI and NYPD joint child exploitation task force.
He has denied allegations of wrongdoing. His spokesman has said his client expects his name to be cleared.