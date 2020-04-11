People shopping for fish despite orders

Crowds of people gathered at Potter's Cay Dock yesterday in search of seafood for the Easter holiday weekend. AHVIA J. CAMPBELL
By Chester Robards
Ahead of a five-day emergency powers shutdown that started last night, scores of people shopped for fish port-side at the Miss Maggie on Potter’s Cay Dock.
Though orders from the prime minister forbade the retail sale of fish at Potter’s Cay, and social distancing rules were not being adhered to, people stuck to their Good Friday tradition.
One officer stopped his golf cart next to the Miss Maggie to reprimand customers who crowded near each other to place their order for Goggle Eyes, Snappers and Hog Fish.
“Even though y’all ain’t supposed to be out here buying, you have to social distance,” the officer said.
Miss Maggie’s owner Lofton Culmer immediately assured the officer of his and his customers’ compliance, and continued selling his fish.
Culmer pointed out that fish is a Easter/Holy Week tradition in The Bahamas, and a good time for fishermen to make some money.
But this year, due to the emergency orders put in place by government to stem the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), Culmer said there is a shortage of fish, as fishermen have moored their boats for the season to wait out the effects of the virus on The Bahamas.