Pastor who vowed to preach ‘unless I’m in jail or the hospital’ dies of COVID-19 in VA

Some churches, mosques, synagogues and other places of worship are now connecting with their congregations in the virtual realm through live streaming. That technology is not new for many, but sustaining a community virtually is new for all. BY CASEY TOTH
By Brooke Wolford
Bishop Gerald O. Glenn told his congregation he would hold service “unless I’m in jail or the hospital,” the New York Post reported. His last in-person service was held on March 22, in defiance of official warnings to practice social distancing as schools were closing, the New York Daily News reported.
“I firmly believe that God is larger than this dreaded virus. You can quote me on that,” the Bishop said, according to the New York Post. “I am essential. I’m a preacher, I talk to God!” Read more >>