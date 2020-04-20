Monday, April 20, 2020

Pastor Tony Spell: "Churches Need Cash ... Give 'Em Your Stimulus!!!"

Pastor Tony Spell Challenges People to Donate Stimulus Money to Churches.

Pastor Tony Spell's got a plan for your stimulus check -- give it away to evangelists who can't pass the offering plate while the pandemic's closed their churches.

The controversial leader of the Life Tabernacle Church in Louisiana has whipped up another controversial idea he calls the #PastorSpellStimulusChallenge ... and it has 3 rules.

First rule is it starts this Sunday. Second rule is donate your stimulus money ... and third rule is give it to North American evangelists, missionaries or music ministers who haven't received any money from parishioners in the past month.  Read more >>
Posted by at
Labels: , , , , , ,