Passengers to be evacuated from Antarctic cruise ship after almost 60% test positive for coronavirus

Aerial view of Australian cruise ship Greg Mortimer off the port of Montevideo on April 7, 2020.
(CNN)Australian and New Zealand passengers will be evacuated from a stricken Antarctic cruise ship Thursday, after almost 60% of those on board tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Greg Mortimer, a cruise liner operated by Australia's Aurora Expeditions, departed March 15 on a voyage to Antarctica and South Georgia. Since the beginning of April, however, the ship has been stuck off the coast of Uruguay, after authorities refused to allow passengers to disembark due to the risk of coronavirus.
Of the 217 people on board, 128 passengers and crew have now tested positive for the virus.