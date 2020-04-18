Pandemic turns island getaway into temporary home for St. Johns County couple

Five-day Bahamas trip is now in its fifth week for Addison and Tara Fitzgerald
St. Johns County residents Addison Fitzgerald and his wife, Tara, arrived at Eleuthera, an island in the Bahamas on March 13. They've been stuck there ever since. (Tara Fitzgerald)
Sounds too good to be true, right?
St. Johns County couple Addison and Tara Fitzgerald are living out that scenario right now, tucked away on a beach in the Bahamas with no definitive return date in sight.
“We would love to get back home. We’ve been here for a while,” Addison said. “We miss our children. We have jobs. Thinking about it, with the quarantine [after travel] and [social] distancing, we probably are in the best spot. Maybe 2 miles either way of us there are probably only a dozen people.”
Addison and Tara began a five-day vacation to Eleuthera, an island in the Bahamas, on March 12. When they return depends on when they can get a return flight home as air travel has been all but eliminated across the Bahamas during lockdown phases.
It could be later this month. It could be in mid-May. Read more >>