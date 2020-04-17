'Painful': Al-Aqsa closed for Ramadan over coronavirus

Jerusalem Islamic Waqf makes 'painful' decision to close sacred site to worshippers during holy month.
The decision extends a March 23 ban on Muslim prayer at the Al-Aqsa complex [File: Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound will be closed to Muslim worshippers throughout the holy fasting month of Ramadan due to the coronavirus pandemic, Muslim clerics at Islam's third-holiest site have announced.
Jerusalem Islamic Waqf, the Jordan-appointed council that oversees Islamic sites on the sacred compound, called the decision "painful".
In a statement published on Thursday, the council said the move was "in line with legal fatwas [clerical opinions] and medical advice".
Muslims should "perform prayers in their homes during the month of Ramadan, to preserve their safety", the council said.