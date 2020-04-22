On a pandemic Earth Day, be good to the environment and to yourself

Bwindi Impenetrable Forest, Uganda
For humans, at least, the planet is essentially closed on Wednesday, April 22, due to a worldwide pandemic.
The observance was created in the US by late former Democratic Wisconsin Senator Gaylord Nelson to increase public awareness of environmental issues.
By 1990, Earth Day had gone global, mobilizing millions of people in more than 140 countries to take up environmental issues and turn them into a worldwide movement.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, this year's celebrations are limited to our immediate and virtual surroundings.
Even though we can't celebrate our planet with community tree plantings, cleanups and national park visits this year, there are outdoor activities to enjoy within the vicinity of your home that are good for the planet and good for your health. Read more >>