Wednesday, April 8, 2020
Nurses: ‘We are trusting the govt. not to fail us’
By Sloan Smith
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — While there are some 29 million nurses in the global nursing workforce, there remains a global shortage of over 6 million nurses, according to a recent World Health Organization (WHO) report on the state of the world’s nursing.
The report was released as countries worldwide struggle with the delivery of healthcare amidst the coronavirus pandemic – which has caused the death of over 72,000 people.
“The State of the World’s Nursing 2020: Investing in Education, Jobs and leadership comes as the world witnesses unprecedented political commitment to universal health coverage,” WHO states, in its executive summary of the report.
“At the same time, our emergency preparedness and response capacity is being tested by the current COVID-19 outbreak and mass population displacement caused by conflict.
“Nurses provide vital care in each of these circumstances. Now, more than ever, the world needs them working to the full extent of their education and training.”
The report compiles data from 191 countries in the Americas, Eastern Mediterranean, Africa, Europe, South East Asia and the Western Pacific.