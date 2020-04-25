‘No evidence’ antibodies protect recovered coronavirus patients, WHO says

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus - Denis Balibouse/Reuters
No evidence exists that people who have recovered from the coronavirus are protected from reinfection, even if they have antibodies, the World Health Organization said Saturday.
The warning from the U.N.’s health arm runs counter to what many survivors thought could be their ticket to freedom from COVID-19 lockdowns.
“Some governments have suggested that the detection of antibodies … could serve as the basis for an ‘immunity passport’ or ‘risk-free certificate,'” the WHO said.
“There is currently no evidence that people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infection.” Read more >>