Friday, April 24, 2020
No date yet to end curfew, lockdown
By Rachel Knowles
While health officials were unable to say how long curfew and lockdown measures will likely remain in effect, Dr. Merceline Dahl-Regis, health consultant to the prime minister, said yesterday that they will continue past the end of April.
Asked if it is the recommendation of the task force that the lockdowns continue past April, Dahl-Regis said: “The answer is yes.”
Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands said he has no idea when the country will begin to reopen.
“The more adherent we are to these interventions and initiatives, the sooner this will end,” he said.
"The more adherent we are to these interventions and initiatives, the sooner this will end," he said.

"And then, we will have to be deliberate, cautious and careful in a methodical rollout of the reopening. At this point, we have no time for that. We have no date when that is going to happen."