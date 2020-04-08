No, cannabis is not a miracle cure for covid-19

It didn’t cure plague or cholera in the 19th century either.
Matt Anderson wears gloves as he wipes down a counter at the Reef Capitol Hill, a marijuana store in Seattle, on March 24. (Ted S. Warren/AP)
Pandemic panic has sparked sensational claims that cannabis cures covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. On social media and in the advertisements of cannabis and CBD retailers, the idea that cannabis prevents or remedies covid-19 is spreading rapidly.
While medicinal cannabis and CBD increasingly have gained credibility as effective palliative treatments for anxiety, epilepsy and muscular dystrophy, the notion that cannabis “kills” or “resolves” the coronavirus or any other viral infections is bunk and flies in the face of current science. In fact, smokable and vape-able cannabis, which accounts for roughly 80 percent of legal sales in the United States, when consumed only compromises respiratory function and thus increases one’s susceptibility to contracting covid-19. Read more >>