No blanket testing for COVID-19

Dr. Delon Brennen
The government will not carry out mass testing for potential COVID-19 cases, Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands told The Nassau Guardian yesterday, because of the “implications” it would have.
“We have not taken a position that we’re going to do blanket testing of any segment of the population, although it is something that may be considered,” Sands said.
“But that has implications and methodological challenges, as well as ethical challenges.”
He added, “In order to do mass testing, you have to have rapid tests.
“The rapid tests that we have are not molecular tests; they are antibody tests. So unless and until we get multiple molecular tests to do rapid molecular testing, then we would have to restrict antibody testing to a particular assessment of population epidemiology.
"So, without getting into the specifics, the gold standard around the world remains RT (real-time) PCR."