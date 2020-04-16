Thursday, April 16, 2020
Ninth Special Emergency Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community
Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) agreed on a way forward in the Community’s battle against the COVID-19 Pandemic at a Special Emergency Meeting on Wednesday via video conference.
The Leaders received presentations from the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), the University of the West Indies (UWI), the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) and Archbishop Jason Gordon.
Dr Joy St John, Executive Director of CARPHA, indicated that the Region had done fairly well in its response to the pandemic which was a direct result of the early implementation of measures which helped to contain the virus. She recommended a co-ordinated approach as the Region prepares for the next phase of the virus.
The CDB presented the economic implications for the Community of the pandemic and ideas for stimulating economic activity in going forward. Read more >>