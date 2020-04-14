Tuesday, April 14, 2020
Nine new cases announced during lockdown
By Rachel Knowles
During the five-day lockdown, nine new COVID-19 cases were confirmed, with the most recent two announced last night.
Of them, seven were on New Providence, one on Grand Bahama and one on Cat Cay, near Bimini.
Last Thursday, the Ministry of Health said a 56-year-old woman from New
Providence, who had no history of travel, was confirmed to have COVID-19. She died the night before, the ministry said.
The next day, the ministry said a 53-year-old man on New Providence tested positive. He had to be hospitalized.
On Saturday, four new cases were announced – a 25-year-old man on Grand Bahama; a 58-year-old woman on New Providence; a 49-year-old woman on New Providence and a 29-year-old woman on New Providence. Authorities said none of them had a history of travel. Three of them were hospitalized, including the 25-year-old and the 29-year-old. The fourth patient was at home in isolation.