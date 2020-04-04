Saturday, April 4, 2020
Nigeria hunts for six coronavirus escapees in Osun state
By Abdur Rahman Alfa Shaban
The Osun State government in Nigeria has mounted a manhunt for six coronavirus patients who escaped from an isolation facility in the the town of Ejibgo.
Authorities say the incident took place on Friday night. The six persons belong to a cluster of COVID-19 cases who returned to their hometown, Ejigbo, from Ivory Coast last week, local media outlet Daily Trust reported
The group were under quarantine and treatment by the state government. Osun is Nigeria's third most impacted state behind Lagos and Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. As of April 4, Osun had recorded 22 cases according to details released by the Nigerian Center for Disease Control.