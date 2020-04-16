NGO: ‘Overwhelming demand’ for food amid COVID-19 crisis

Hands for Hunger
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A local humanitarian organization said yesterday it has seen an ‘overwhelming demand’ for its food assistance since the onset of COVID-19 crisis and lockdown.
Hands for Hunger Community Events Coordinator Precious Fortune Thompson underscored the sharp increase in demand over the past month during remarks at a Rotary Club of Southeast Nassau meeting via Zoom yesterday.
“The demand is very overwhelming for us. The demand has really increased in over the past month,” said Thompson.
“We serve over 25 agencies and outside of those agencies. Outside of the agencies, we provide food to all the old folks homes.” According to Thompson, distributing food to local agencies in various communities helps to ensure greater reach.” Read more >>