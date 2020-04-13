Monday, April 13, 2020
New Case from Bimini, COVID-19 positive for Cat Cay woman in her 30s
By Deandrea S. Hamilton
#TheBahamas – April 12, 2020 — The Ministry of Health confirms today that there is one (1) additional confirmed case of COVID19. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to forty-seven (47). There have been seven (7) confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grand Bahama, thirty-eight (38) confirmed cases in New Providence, one (1) confirmed case in Cat Cay, and one (1) confirmed case on the island of Bimini. The death toll remains at eight (8). The newly confirmed case is Case #47, a thirty-six (36) year old female of Cat Cay, Bimini with no history of travel. This case remains in isolation at home.
Health officials continue to follow the condition of the other current COVID-19 positive cases. Investigations are ongoing.
Members of the public are once again reminded to follow the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Order announced by Prime Minister, the Most Honourable Dr. Hubert Minnis to reduce the spread of the virus, including physical distancing. (source)