NBA Agent: Bahamas Floated As Possible Restart Destination

The NBA is considering a number of options in hopes of restarting the season.
By The DA Show
Major League Baseball is reportedly mulling a plan in which the entire 2020 season would occur in Arizona.
Well, the NBA is reportedly mulling something similar.
“There’s different things that have been floated in conversations, but I don’t know if that’s hearsay,” NBA agent Todd Ramasar said on The DA Show. “There’s talk about having it one city, which isn’t so crazy. One thing that was different was having it in the Bahamas. Not a bad option at all. But it’s all a matter of logistics, too. When you get that many players and team personnel and NBA executives in one city, that’s where it could be challenging in terms of logistics and just managing everyone so that their health and safety is a priority.”
Whatever happens, and wherever it happens, Ramasar’s clients are eager to restart the regular season. Read more >>