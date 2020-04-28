National Hurricane Center releases report on Hurricane Dorian

Hurricane Dorian track
By Chrissy Kohler
Dorian became a tropical Storm on August 24th in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. It's first interactions with land was Barbados on August 27th as a tropical storm. It cross through the Eastern Caribbean Sea, passing over the Virgin Island and Puerto Rico as it strengthened into a category one hurricane.
The storm strengthened quickly as it move north of the Caribbean and toward the northern Bahamas. Dorian made landfall as an incredibly powerful category five hurricane with winds of 184 mph in Elbow Cay on Grand Abaco on September 1st. The storm all but stalled over the Northwest Bahamas for more than a day. It then drifted toward the coast of Florida as it weakened to a category two storm. Read more >>